PBM Donates 15 Wheel Chairs To QAU, Students

Published June 09, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Thursday donated fifteen (15) wheel chairs to Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, to facilitate the disabled students.

QAU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali (T.I) received the wheel chairs alongwith Dr. Hazir Ullah. Recognizing the PBM's efforts to support the deserving students, QAU VC applauded the valuable initiatives to accommodate the Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the country.

He was of the view that PBM was funding number of deserving students in QAU to keep them on educational track.

Committed to excellence in teaching and research, Quaid-e-Azam University under the leadership of Prof .

Dr . Muhammad Ali introduced wheelchairs for the differently abled students, employees and visitors in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to ensure the mobility of differently abled students and even the visitors/senior citizens in the campus. The Vice Chancellor also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Hazir Ullah, Director ORIC, QAU and thanked pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for this very generous cooperation.

It is pertinent to mention that PBM has been providing wheel chairs, white canes, artificial limbs, hearing aids to PWDs. In order to accommodate the highest number of beneficiaries throughout the country, PBM has devised an inclusive plan introducing district-level digital infrastructure.

