PBM Empowers 190,000 Destitute Children Through Rehabilitation Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A total of 190,222 trainees have successfully completed their training from 159 Pakistan Bait ul Mal Schools for the Rehabilitation of Child Labour working across the country since 1995 to enable destitute children to achieve self-sufficiency.

According to the website of Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM), 19,888 trainees have also benefited from these schools since their inception. The main objective of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) is to serve destitute, needy widows, orphans, invalids, infirm, and other needy persons.

PBM initiated the establishment of PBM schools for the rehabilitation of child labor (SRCL) in 1995 under the name of the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Child Labor (NCRCL). Within these schools, orphans and children engaged in hazardous labor receive complimentary Primary education.

Over time, it underwent a name change to Pakistan Bait ul Mal school for Rehabilitation of Child Labor (PBM-SRCL).

Among the 159 SRCL establishments, 46 are located in Punjab, 20 in South Punjab, 37 in Sindh, 24 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 in Baluchistan, 13 in Islamabad Capital Territory/Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 5 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Approximately 17,107 children are currently enrolled in these schools, according to the website of PBM.

The students are also provided complimentary uniforms, shoes, books, writing materials, medical checkups, religious education, and extracurricular activities. Additionally, they receive a daily stipend of Rs. 10/-, along with a monthly parental subsistence allowance of Rs. 300/-.

Each SRCL is sanctioned for a student strength of 120. The daily stipend is disbursed to students based on their attendance through their parents' accounts. Parents receive the subsistence allowance of Rs. 300/- per month as compensation for their children's wages.

