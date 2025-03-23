Open Menu

PBM Enhances Iftar Box Distribution Across South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 01:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) In line with the special directives of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and under the leadership of Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Captain (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has intensified its efforts to distribute Iftar meal boxes to deserving communities across South Punjab during the holy month of Ramadan.

The relief program, launched on March 2 and running until March 28, initially aimed to distribute 21,500 Iftar boxes daily. However, to better serve the region’s vulnerable populations, the allocation has been increased to 30,267 boxes per day.

From March 2 to March 20, a total of 349,251 Iftar meal boxes were successfully distributed. To address the shortfall of 70,144 boxes, PBM has revised its distribution plan, ensuring the enhanced daily allocation from March 21 to March 28 is delivered efficiently and equitably.

Distribution is being coordinated through PBM’s district offices, designated project sites, and in collaboration with local mosques and Imambargahs to ensure timely support for recipients.

Rana Ramzan Tahir, Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal South Punjab, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplifting disadvantaged communities. “With the cooperation of the public and the tireless efforts of our officials, this initiative continues to make a meaningful impact. We remain dedicated to providing relief and assistance to those who need it most,” he stated.

In District Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu, Assistant Director Syed Kashif Saleem reported an increase in daily distribution from 1,500 to 1,831 Iftar boxes, expanding coverage and ensuring greater impact in these areas.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal remains steadfast in its mission to support underprivileged communities, reflecting the government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing welfare services during this sacred time.

