PBM enrolls 1,730 orphan children in Dar-ul-Ehsaas centres during last FY

:Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has enrolled 1,730 orphan children in its Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres providing them free accommodation and basic amenities of life to marginalized section of society during the Financial Year (FY) 2019-20

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has enrolled 1,730 orphan children in its Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres providing them free accommodation and basic amenities of life to marginalized section of society during the Financial Year (FY) 2019-20.

According to a report, PBM has established 17 new Dar-ul-Ehsaas Centres across the country.

In total, PBM was providing accommodation facilities to over 5,500 orphan children. Resident children are being provided furnished accommodation, free nutritious, balanced diet, free education upto Matric and above, free uniform, books, stationary, free summer/winter clothing along with shoes, medical care through government hospitals, skill development, free laundry service, prayer room/religious education, counseling/legal aid for victims of violence and abuse.

It is to be mentioned here that the incumbent government has enhanced the number of Dar-ul-Ehsas Centres�from 36 to 55 during its tenure.

\395