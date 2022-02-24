UrduPoint.com

PBM Extends EKBNS To Mardan District

Published February 24, 2022

PBM extends EKBNS to Mardan district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Thursday further extended "Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye"(EKBNS) programme in Mardan district of KPK province, for provision of two-time hygienic packed food (Lunch & Dinner) to needy individuals through Mobile Unit.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan and Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas inaugurated the Food Truck in a ceremony attended by the renowned socio-political figures of the area.

Minister of State, Ali Muhammad Khan underlined the serious measures of present government to uplift the weak segments of the country. He also appreciated PBM's chief for implementing the Ehsaas Progromme impressively. State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said the Prime Minister's comprehensive Ehsaas Programme is recognized internationally as a key solution to address the poverty and its allied issues.

Managing Director PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas, in his address, articulated the significance of EKBNS telling that each mobile food truck is distributing lunch and dinner to around 1000 persons per day at different points. The Managing Director also acknowledged the donors including Saylani Welfare Trust becoming partner of PBM in the noble cause by providing meals. On the occasion, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar expressed his passion for taking effective remedial measures in social protection field in order to execute the Prime Minister's vision of making the country an Islamic Welfare State.

>