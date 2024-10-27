Open Menu

PBM Facilitates Over 1,100 Cochlear Implants At Rs. 1.183 Billion For For Hearing-impaired Children

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) facilitates 1,103 cochlear implant surgeries for hearing-impaired children, costing a total of Rs. 1.183 billion, from January to June 2024, a document placed in the National Assembly reveals.

A cochlear implant, a tiny electronic device that stimulates the cochlear nerve, comes with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 2.15 million (Rs. 21,50,000).

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has significantly increased its contribution for cochlear implants from an initial Rs. 1 million to Rs 9.57 million demonstrating its commitment to supporting hearing-impaired children.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is assisting deserving children in obtaining cochlear implants through a public-private partnership. Children under the age of five who need cochlear implant surgeries receive financial support of up to Rs. 2.15 million.

