PBM grants 21,249 scholarships worth Rs. 593m among needy students

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has provided a total of 21,249 scholarships worth Rs. 593 million to the needy students during the last four years.

According to an official source, the PBM provides education stipends to poor students from Grade tenth to Ph.D, and professional education like MBBS, Engineering, etc.

The PBM is serving the disadvantaged segments in various sectors including health, education, child protection, and other social safety programmes.

The organization has so far provided training to 277,328 women through its 163 Women Empowerment Centers in various trades to make them self-sufficient.

These women have been trained in various skills including cutting, drafting, tailoring, hand embroidery, machine embroidery, hand knitting, fabric painting, block printing, zari work, beautician, computer, khadi work and dresses, etc.

The source revealed that so far 314 surgeries of Cochlear Implant have been done within the budgetary allocations of Rs. 332.29 million while PBM has spent Rs. 430 million on 23,157 persons with disabilities during the last four years.

The PBM's Shelter Homes free night stays and breakfasts were served to 616,500 people and free dinners were served to 5,515,357 people across Pakistan while through the "Roti Sab Key Liye" initiative, 3,387,595 meals have been served.