PBM helps out releasing 25 prisoners by paying Rs 1.77 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has paid a sum of Rs 1,774,356 as fine for securing the release of 25 prisoners, who had completed their jail terms but still languishing in prisons for not being able to pay their fines.

According to official report, the prisoners were languishing in the prisoners of District Jail Muzaffargarh and Central Jail Lahore due to non payment of their fines.

According to details, PBM had paid Rs 88,000 fine on behalf of four prisoners, who were languishing in district jail Muzaffargarh, while Rs 1,691,356 fine was paid on behalf of 21 inmates of Central Jail Lahore during the financial year 2018-19.