PBM hold walk in solidarity of people of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :In order to express solidarity with the violence inflicted Kashmiris and against the atrocities of the Indian forces, Pakistan Bait Ul Mal organized here Friday a walk at its main office.

The walk lead by the Managing Director Pakistan Bait Ul Mal Aon Abbas Buppi was also attended by a large number of its employees.

The participants of the walk were carrying play cards in hands and chanting slogans like "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

The participants raised slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and urged international community to play due role. The participants also condemned massive Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, MD Bait Ul Mal said that since last 40 years we had been commemorating the 5th February for solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that I am proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan who expressed the solidarity with the Kashmiris in real form of action.

The entire nation has come out of their homes to express its love, support with the people of occupied valley.

In past the nation supported Kashmiris by only commemorating holiday which was mere a custom, but now the Pakistani nation had been told, how to express solidarity with our Muslim brother and sisters.

This day was a symbol of unity for the world that we are standing with the people of Kashmiris, he remarked.