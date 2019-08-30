UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBM Hold Walk In Solidarity Of People Of Kashmir

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:55 PM

PBM hold walk in solidarity of people of Kashmir

In order to express solidarity with the violence inflicted Kashmiris and against the atrocities of the Indian forces, Pakistan Bait Ul Mal organized here Friday a walk at its main office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :In order to express solidarity with the violence inflicted Kashmiris and against the atrocities of the Indian forces, Pakistan Bait Ul Mal organized here Friday a walk at its main office.

The walk lead by the Managing Director Pakistan Bait Ul Mal Aon Abbas Buppi was also attended by a large number of its employees.

The participants of the walk were carrying play cards in hands and chanting slogans like "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

The participants raised slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and urged international community to play due role. The participants also condemned massive Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, MD Bait Ul Mal said that since last 40 years we had been commemorating the 5th February for solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that I am proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan who expressed the solidarity with the Kashmiris in real form of action.

The entire nation has come out of their homes to express its love, support with the people of occupied valley.

In past the nation supported Kashmiris by only commemorating holiday which was mere a custom, but now the Pakistani nation had been told, how to express solidarity with our Muslim brother and sisters.

This day was a symbol of unity for the world that we are standing with the people of Kashmiris, he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Jammu Lead February Muslim Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Untested tech not part of climate fix guidance: in ..

1 minute ago

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Says Kiev Investigators Close I ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong police round up activists as mass rally ..

1 minute ago

PTI organizes huge rally, demonstration in solidar ..

1 minute ago

Federal educational institutions joins nation stan ..

11 minutes ago

Export of engineering goods increase 176.72pc in J ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.