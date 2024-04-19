PBM honours women graduates with technical skills for successful future

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) in its recent completion of tenure awarded certificates to women who completed graduation with the multitude of technical skills to survive successfully in practical life.

Director PBM, Mazhar Abbas presided over the ceremony and offered certificates and medals to women achievers hailing from the marginalised segment of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mazhar Abbas said Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was committed to empowering women by providing them with skills, particularly in designated fields of salon management, dressmaking and embroidery techniques.

The next milestone, he said is information technology sprawling globally couldn't be left unattended to mitigate poverty among the unprivileged section of society.

He emphasized that graduates develop optimum skills by working hard in whatever is the chosen field to survive gracefully in life.

Mazhar Abbas vowed to keep on financial assistance for differently-abled people, medical treatments and financial aid to students securing admission to the center.

Assistant Director of PBM, Kashif Saleem being the event organizer, highlighted efforts of the organization to uplift standard of the under-developed section of the region. Rehabilitation of child labour and orphans admitted to the Center has been the utmost priority of PBM, he added.