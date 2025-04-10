PBM hosts special lunch for cochlear implant recipients, reaffirms commitment to hearing-impaired children

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt, hosted a heartfelt lunch for the families of children who received cochlear implants, reaffirming PBM's commitment to supporting hearing-impaired youth.
During the event, Senator Butt personally interacted with each child and their parents, inquiring about post-surgery care and expressing joy at the children’s remarkable progress. "Seeing the renewed spark in these children’s eyes is our greatest reward," he remarked.
The PBM Managing Director stressed the importance of post-implant speech therapy and called for enhanced rehabilitation services in partner hospitals.
He assured parents of continued support, ensuring every child receives the necessary care to lead an independent and confident life.
Senator Butt emphasized that restoring hearing to congenitally deaf children remains a key mission for PBM. "Cochlear implants are not just medical devices—they are gateways to opportunity, education, and a brighter future," he stated.
To date, PBM’s medical assistance program has provided 1,738 cochlear implant surgeries,, investing Rs2,343 million to transform lives. This initiative underscores PBM’s commitment to inclusive health-care and social empowerment.
