Open Menu

PBM Hosts Special Lunch For Cochlear Implant Recipients, Reaffirms Commitment To Hearing-impaired Children

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PBM hosts special lunch for cochlear implant recipients, reaffirms commitment to hearing-impaired children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt, hosted a heartfelt lunch for the families of children who received cochlear implants, reaffirming PBM's commitment to supporting hearing-impaired youth.

During the event, Senator Butt personally interacted with each child and their parents, inquiring about post-surgery care and expressing joy at the children’s remarkable progress. "Seeing the renewed spark in these children’s eyes is our greatest reward," he remarked.

The PBM Managing Director stressed the importance of post-implant speech therapy and called for enhanced rehabilitation services in partner hospitals.

He assured parents of continued support, ensuring every child receives the necessary care to lead an independent and confident life.

Senator Butt emphasized that restoring hearing to congenitally deaf children remains a key mission for PBM. "Cochlear implants are not just medical devices—they are gateways to opportunity, education, and a brighter future," he stated.

To date, PBM’s medical assistance program has provided 1,738 cochlear implant surgeries,, investing Rs2,343 million to transform lives. This initiative underscores PBM’s commitment to inclusive health-care and social empowerment.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

12 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan