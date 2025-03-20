PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation Host Iftaar Dinner For Female Students Of WEC
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 12:23 AM
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Hum Mashal-e-Rah (HMR) Foundation jointly organized an Iftaar dinner for the female students of PBM’s Women Empowerment Centre (WEC) in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Hum Mashal-e-Rah (HMR) Foundation jointly organized an Iftaar dinner for the female students of PBM’s Women Empowerment Centre (WEC) in Islamabad.
The event was graced by PBM Managing Director Senator Captain (Retd.) Shaheen Khalid Butt and HMR Foundation Chairperson Ms. Amnah Aftab, among other dignitaries.
During his interaction with the students, Senator Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt encouraged them to pursue professional education and skill development with dedication.
He assured them of full support in their journey toward self-reliance. "I believe that the country can be put on the path of development by making women strong and self-reliant.
The Federal government is committed to women's emancipation by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment for their progress," he stated.
Highlighting PBM’s efforts for women’s empowerment, he shared that the organization operates 162 Women Empowerment Centers nationwide.
So far, approximately 300,000 female students have successfully completed vocational training in fields such as beautician services, cooking, embroidery, stitching, dress designing, and computer skills.
Ms. Amnah Aftab, Chairperson of HMR Foundation, emphasized her organization’s initiatives for the rehabilitation of underprivileged and vulnerable communities.
She reaffirmed her commitment to collaborating with PBM for the welfare of society’s marginalized sections.
The event served as a platform to reinforce the importance of women’s empowerment through skill development and social support.
Recent Stories
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..
PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad
PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinner for female students of WEC
Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data & Statistics Committee in Dub ..
US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House
Lucky draw held at Governor House
Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA)
ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists
Campaign 'School Van Safety' launched in Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz condoles death of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed6 minutes ago
-
Experts seeks ban on PHOs & enforcing limit on iTFA35 minutes ago
-
PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinner for female students of WEC2 minutes ago
-
US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House1 hour ago
-
Lucky draw held at Governor House1 hour ago
-
Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA)1 hour ago
-
ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists1 hour ago
-
Campaign 'School Van Safety' launched in Murree1 hour ago
-
MD NBF, Secretary visit Rawalpindi Arts Council to appreciate artist Azeem’s artwork1 hour ago
-
Government committed to eradicating terrorism: Rana Sanaullah1 hour ago
-
Four seminary students died as Madrassa wall collapsed2 hours ago