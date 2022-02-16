UrduPoint.com

PBM Inaugurates Seven More Mobile Food Trucks Of 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soey' For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Wednesday inaugurated seven Mobile Food Trucks of 'Ehsaas koi Bhooka Na Soey' for the Sindh Province

The inauguration was done in a ceremony held in the Governor House which was also attended by Alamgir Welfare Trust Chairman Ch. Nisar Ahmed, Saylani Welfare Trust Chairman Moulana Bashir Farooqui and other prominent socio-political figures of the province.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor appreciated the partnership of Saylani Welfare Trust and Alamgir Welfare Trust with PBM to mitigate the sufferings of poor populace in the country.

He said the present government felt the troubles of common persons and also determined to take every possible step to resolve them.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, in his address, vowed to take more initiatives for the welfare of deprived community of the province.

On the occasion, PBM Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas highlighted the significance of the project to accommodate daily wagers, labourers, passengers and other needy persons in the province.

He told those mobile food trucks would be operational in Karachi, Haidarabad, Larkana, Sukkar, Jacobabad and Shikarpur to provide the food boxes at different locations.

Malik Zaheer Abbas informed 'Model Panahagahs' were also going to be established, following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

>