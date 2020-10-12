PBM initiative: 10 deaf kids undergone cochlear implant surgeries to start hearing soon

As many as 10 poor kids underwent cochlear implant surgery, a process in which deaf kids will be able to hear, at Mukhtar A Shiekh Hospital, located at Khanewal road, Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 10 poor kids underwent cochlear implant surgery, a process in which deaf kids will be able to hear, at Mukhtar A Shiekh Hospital, located at Khanewal road, Multan.

Pakistan Bait ul Maal (PBM) in collaboration with administration of Mukhtar A Shiekh hospital bore the expenses of cochlear implant surgeries of the kids. PBM provided Rs 10 million while the hospital's administration offered Rs 6 million for cochlear implants of the kids, hailing from the poor families.

However, the cost of one cochlear implant surgery is about Rs 1.6 million, stated PBM sources. A cochlear implant is a small, complex electronic device that can help to provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf or severely hard-of-hearing.

The implant consists of an external portion that sits behind the ear and a second portion that is surgically placed under the skin.

Meanwhile, Managing Director (PBM) Aon Abbas Bappi visited the hospital and met the kids. Bappi expressed pleasure and stated that the kids would start hearing within next few days. Cochlear implants were imported from Australia, Bappi said adding that Pakistan Bait ul Maal would continue to serve the poor people in future also.

He informed that PBM signed an agreement with Mukhtar A Shiekh hospital for conducting such surgeries in future. Bappi further remarked that another 150 deaf kids would avail that facility very soon.