PBM inks MoU with NUML to keep students on educational track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in a ceremony held here to keep the deserving students on their educational track.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Amir Fida Paracha on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Director General National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Brig. Syed Nadir Ali.

The MoU describes PBM's further support to the deserving students in NUML as PBM will support 250 postgraduate and undergraduate deserving students yearly for their education.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director PBM, Amir Fida Paracha expressed his enthusiasm to support the deserving and promising students of the country enabling them to complete their education.

He said PBM is leading the country towards a social welfare state with its eminent pro-poor services.

He further highlighted the PBM's proactive contribution towards poverty reduction in the country.

Director General NUML, Brig Syed Nadir expressed his gratitude to the PBM Chief for extending support to the deserving students anticipating their bright and successful life ahead, as a result of the social commitment between both organizations.