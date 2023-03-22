UrduPoint.com

PBM Inks MoU With NUML To Keep Students On Educational Track

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 06:47 PM

PBM inks MoU with NUML to keep students on educational track

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in a ceremony held here to keep the deserving students on their educational track

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in a ceremony held here to keep the deserving students on their educational track.

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Amir Fida Paracha on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Director General National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Brig. Syed Nadir Ali.

The MoU describes PBM's further support to the deserving students in NUML as PBM will support 250 postgraduate and undergraduate deserving students yearly for their education.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director PBM, Amir Fida Paracha expressed his enthusiasm to support the deserving and promising students of the country enabling them to complete their education.

He said PBM is leading the country towards a social welfare state with its eminent pro-poor services.

He further highlighted the PBM's proactive contribution towards poverty reduction in the country.

Director General NUML, Brig Syed Nadir expressed his gratitude to the PBM Chief for extending support to the deserving students anticipating their bright and successful life ahead, as a result of the social commitment between both organizations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education National University

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Mo ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

4 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's ba ..

IHC dismisses FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's bail in prohibited funding case

15 minutes ago
 Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves Consist of 23.6% ..

Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves Consist of 23.6% Gold, 71.5% Currency - Central ..

16 minutes ago
 PTCL Group celebrates Int'l women's day with pledg ..

PTCL Group celebrates Int'l women's day with pledge to embrace equity

12 minutes ago
 Jordan's Lower House Expels Israeli Ambassador in ..

Jordan's Lower House Expels Israeli Ambassador in Protests of Finance Minister's ..

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;E ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins &#039;Excellence in Governance - Mari ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.