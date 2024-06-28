PBM launches first-ever Business Facilitation Centre under WISE project

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) In a historic move, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), in collaboration with Islamic Relief (IR) has introduced its first-ever business Facilitation Centre under Women Initiative for Skill Enhancement (WISE) project, in a ceremony held here on Friday.

Regional Program Coordinator-Asia from Islamic Relief Worldwide, Haney Masood inaugurated Business Facilitation Centre in the presence of PBM Directors Muhammad Hussain and Saima Wadood along with the trainers and trainees of the Women Empowerment Centre.

The initiative has sketched the outline of three months training to at least 120 poor and deserving girls in various trades including digital marketing, art and craft, stitching and beautician at Women Empowerment Centre of PBM.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Program Coordinator, Islamic Relief Haney Masood appreciated the PBM’s efforts to support the deprived populace of the country.

He said the WISE project focused on uplifting marginalized women by equipping them with marketable skills that lead to economic self-sufficiency.

On the occasion, PBM’s Director Administration, Muhammad Hussain expressed his gratitude to Islamic Relief for extending their generous support and cooperation.

He also anticipated strengthening ties among both the organizations for the betterment of vulnerable community of the country.