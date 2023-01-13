UrduPoint.com

PBM Making All Out Efforts For Social Protection Of Marginalized Segments Of Society: Shahadat

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PBM making all out efforts for social protection of marginalized segments of society: Shahadat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Friday said Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was making all-out efforts for the social protection of marginalized segments of the society by utilizing all available resources.

Responding to a question raised by Senator Fawzia Arshad, the minister said Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) were making poor widows and orphan girls self-reliant, improving their living standards and providing them financial security.

He said the WECs were inculcating traditional and non-traditional skills based on the market needs/demands through various training programs. The PBM had established 163 WECs so far throughout the country in a phased manner, he added.

Shahadat said the PBM initiative Schools For Rehabilitation of Child Labor (SRCLs) had been established to pull out the children from labor and to educate them, in line with the United Nations and other International Labor Organization's Conventions. 159 SRCLs were functional all over the country so far, he added.

He said the children involved in child labor were enrolled in these schools and free education was being imparted up to the Primary level. They were provided free of charge books, stationery, uniform/shoes, and Rs10 daily stipend/parents subsistence allowance of Rs 300 per month, he maintained.

Shahadat informed that at present, 17,589 children were enrolled in these schools and 47,441 students had been passed out since the inception of this project.

He said a person who has a monthly income of up to Rs 30,000 would be treated as poor and eligible for receiving financial assistance under Individual Financial Assistance Medical.

The PBM also provided financial assistance to the individual destitute for the provision of Hearing Aids, Artificial Limbs, Education, General, Sewing machines, and Wheel Chairs, he added.

He said it had established 51 orphanages titled as 'Sweet Home' throughout the country since 2009. The objectives of its establishment were to develop a modern approach towards the welfare of orphans, to provide modern education, and impetus to participate in the mainstream of life with pride and dignity.

Special individual attention was given on the physical, mental, and psychological condition of each child, and a clean and hygienic environment was provided to these sweet angels, he said adding the children were admitted to the renowned and well-reputed schools of the city for formal education from Class-1 to Class-10.

He said each center accommodated 100 orphan children and the age limit for enrolment was 4 to 6 years.

The state minister said a 'Old Home' was established in Lahore in 2014 and serving senior citizens of Pakistan. At present, 29 residents were provided with well-furnished accommodation, food, clothing, and medical facilities in this center, he added.

He said the main goal of this program was to provide care, love, hope, and security in the 3rd phase of life to the un-cared senior citizens.

He said the PBM had established a state-of-the-art Pakistan Thalassemia Centre (PTC)here at F-9 Park, Islamabad. In this center, needy and deserving thalassemia patients were being provided free-of-charge blood transfusion services and medicines.

Shahadat said the Federal government initiated the Panna Gah and "Roti Sab Kay Liye" program in the year 2020 to ameliorate the sufferings of the poor masses. During this period, 8,142,167 people benefited from the project, he maintained.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Islamabad United Nations Poor Education Women 2020 Market All From Government Blood Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Love

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

1 minute ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

1 hour ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

4 hours ago
 PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.