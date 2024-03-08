PBM Marks International Women's Day At WEC In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:24 PM
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) organized a special event at the Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) stitching/processing unit in Islamabad on Friday to commemorate International Women's Day
Managing Director PBM Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan was a Chief Guest of the glorious event attended by a large number of trainees of PBM WEC.
Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director PBM, Syed Tarqi Mahmood-ul-Hassan emphasized the significance of investment in women’s education and training providing them socio-economic rights. “Empowered women are vanguard towards the country’s progress and economic prosperity; flourished women are beam of light and inspiration for the future generations”, he added while paying tribute to the hardworking and enthusiastic women.
He also paid tribute to the women who are martyred as a result of aggression shown by Israel and called the international community to play their positive role against the human right violations being done in Ghaza.
Highlighting the Women Empowerment initiatives the Managing Director told PBM, with its 165 WEC, is serving as a milestone in the journey of around 40,000 poor women annually towards economic emancipation and honorable life.
While paying tribute to all the working women, Syed TM Hassan further explained that today’s modern era demands innovative interventions for high quality professional skills and PBM is determined to implement the e-governance and digital infrastructure within the organization.
Managing Director PBM also expressed his gratitude to all the partner organizations for their collaborative humanitarian services with PBM. The Managing Director also underlined the need to explore further horizons of public private partnerships in order to accommodate the highest number of vulnerable populace of the country.
Earlier, a delegation from All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA), comprising of 20 women members, visited the stitching centre to pay the tribute to the trainees here. The delegation also distributed gifts among the trainees and cut a cake with them.
