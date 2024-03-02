Open Menu

PBM MD Collaborates With Iraqi Embassy On Social Initiatives

Managing Director (MD), Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Syed Tariq Mahmood Al-Hassan here on Saturday visited the Iraq Embassy on a special invitation from Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Managing Director (MD), Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Syed Tariq Mahmood Al-Hassan here on Saturday visited the Iraq Embassy on a special invitation from Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lafta.

On his arrival, the Ambassador warmly welcomed him and congratulated on assuming the responsibilities of PBM MD.

The PBM MD acknowledged the interest shown by the Iraqi Embassy in collaborating with social sectors and expressed determination to work together. He stated that both brotherly nations have always supported each other in difficult times and many Pakistanis are rendering their services in Iraq.

During the meeting, they resoled for supporting the PBM's initiatives, encompassing aid for orphaned children, hosting an event at the Iraqi Consulate to honor the children of Pakistan Sweet Homes, extending invitations to all ambassadors for a forthcoming event and featuring products crafted at PBM's Women Empowerment Centers in a cultural showcase in Iraq. Notably, all expenses for these endeavors will be graciously covered by the Iraqi Embassy.

The PBM MD expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and the Ambassador.

