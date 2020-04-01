(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt condolence and dismay over the sad demise of Mir Javed ur Rehman, the publisher of Jang Group.

In his condolence message, the MD sympathised with the family of the deceased and prayed Almighty to condone the sins of Mir Javed and reward him Jannah.

The services of Mir Javed in the field of journalism were unmatched and would be remembered till long.