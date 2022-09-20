PBM, MD distributes relief items among flood hit people of Larkana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Tuesday visited flood hit areas of Larkana district, Sindh and distributed relief goods among them in collaboration with KSRelief.

The PBM Chief also distributed mosquito kits, tents and ration bags among the flood affected families.

Managing Director assured the victims that PBM would work day and night for their complete rehabilitation.

"The team of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was actively working to provide services in the flood-affected areas and I am personally supervising all these relief works", he said.

On the occasion, Parcha reaffirmed his commitment for not leaving the affected families alone in such a critical time.