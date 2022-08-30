UrduPoint.com

PBM MD For Active Participation Of Citizens In Flood Relief Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 06:42 PM

PBM MD for active participation of citizens in flood relief activities

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Tuesday underlined the need for active participation of every citizen in flood relief and rehabilitation activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Tuesday underlined the need for active participation of every citizen in flood relief and rehabilitation activities.

The PBM MD, in a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Attaullah Tarar and Parliamentary Task force Convener on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Romina Khurshid Alam, apprised them about the PBM's initiatives to support the flood affectees.

Different relief activities also came under discussion during the meeting, said a news release.

Discussing the effective measures to reduce the poverty as a part of SDGs, Romina Khurshid Alam, who was also SAPM, articulated the government's practical measures and appreciated the PBM's exemplary role in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Flood Government

Recent Stories

GIT reports discussed in senate meetings of varsit ..

GIT reports discussed in senate meetings of varsities

2 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liqu ..

Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

2 minutes ago
 EU Will Not Activate Gas Alert Scheme as Storage F ..

EU Will Not Activate Gas Alert Scheme as Storage Filling Continues - European Co ..

2 minutes ago
 Baerbock Proposes to Suspend EU Visa Facilitation ..

Baerbock Proposes to Suspend EU Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia

4 minutes ago
 Local landlords urged to use land for fish farming ..

Local landlords urged to use land for fish farming

4 minutes ago
 Minister visits GIS lab, reviews drone technology

Minister visits GIS lab, reviews drone technology

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.