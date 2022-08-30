PBM MD for active participation of citizens in flood relief activities

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Tuesday underlined the need for active participation of every citizen in flood relief and rehabilitation activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha on Tuesday underlined the need for active participation of every citizen in flood relief and rehabilitation activities.

The PBM MD, in a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Narcotics Control Attaullah Tarar and Parliamentary Task force Convener on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Romina Khurshid Alam, apprised them about the PBM's initiatives to support the flood affectees.

Different relief activities also came under discussion during the meeting, said a news release.

Discussing the effective measures to reduce the poverty as a part of SDGs, Romina Khurshid Alam, who was also SAPM, articulated the government's practical measures and appreciated the PBM's exemplary role in this regard.