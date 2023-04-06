Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PBM MD Inaugurates Social Protection Program For Orphans Girls Students Of KP

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

PBM MD inaugurates social protection program for orphans girls students of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Baitul Mall (PBM) Managing Director, Aamir Farid Paracha here Thursday evening inaugurated the first-ever social protection program for orphans girls students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing the inauguration function here at Pakistan Baitul Mall KP headquarters, he said that Rs 800 per month to be provided to the widowed mother of one school-going orphan girl in the province.

He said that Rs12,000 per month to be given to an orphan family whose two or more girls are reading in the schools.

The project was started under the Orphans and Widows support program of Pakistan Baitul Mall.

He said the program was in line of the vision of the Prime Minister and Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto for educational and socioeconomic empowerment of poor and underprivileged segments of society.

He said sweet home projects were continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support orphans and vulnerable children.

The MD said that a donor has provided clothes for 100 sweet home children at Peshawar.

The poor women and widows were being provided vocational education for their economic empowerment.

He said street children were being facilitated in schools enrolments campaigns.

Lal Badshah, Director PBM KP said that the project was started on a pilot basis from Peshawar and later would be extended to other districts of the province.

Later, the MD Pakistan Baitul Mall handed over cheques to the widows for the education of their girls.

They thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MD Pakistan Baitul Mall for their support and assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Poor Education Reading Women Family From

Recent Stories

AUS, Mindware sign MoA to support student capacity ..

AUS, Mindware sign MoA to support student capacity building and knowledge exchan ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2023 highlights role of bus ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2023 highlights role of business, industrial sectors in a ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Shams review ways to upgrade emir ..

Sharjah Chamber, Shams review ways to upgrade emirate&#039;s investment climate

20 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.3 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

35 minutes ago
 Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company lau ..

Zero Two digital assets infrastructure company launches in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.