PBM MD inaugurates social protection program for orphans girls students of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Baitul Mall (PBM) Managing Director, Aamir Farid Paracha here Thursday evening inaugurated the first-ever social protection program for orphans girls students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing the inauguration function here at Pakistan Baitul Mall KP headquarters, he said that Rs 800 per month to be provided to the widowed mother of one school-going orphan girl in the province.

He said that Rs12,000 per month to be given to an orphan family whose two or more girls are reading in the schools.

The project was started under the Orphans and Widows support program of Pakistan Baitul Mall.

He said the program was in line of the vision of the Prime Minister and Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto for educational and socioeconomic empowerment of poor and underprivileged segments of society.

He said sweet home projects were continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support orphans and vulnerable children.

The MD said that a donor has provided clothes for 100 sweet home children at Peshawar.

The poor women and widows were being provided vocational education for their economic empowerment.

He said street children were being facilitated in schools enrolments campaigns.

Lal Badshah, Director PBM KP said that the project was started on a pilot basis from Peshawar and later would be extended to other districts of the province.

Later, the MD Pakistan Baitul Mall handed over cheques to the widows for the education of their girls.

They thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MD Pakistan Baitul Mall for their support and assistance.