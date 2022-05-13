PBM MD resigns, highlights achievements

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director (MD) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokar on Friday tendered his resignation from his coveted post and highlighted achievements during his tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director (MD) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokar on Friday tendered his resignation from his coveted post and highlighted achievements during his tenure.

Addressing a presser here, he announced his resignation saying he had served the PBM with best of his abilities.

He said his topmost priority was to serve country's deprived segment of the society in key sectors including health, education and rehabilitation.

Highlighting his significant initiatives, he said he restructured the organization, rehabilitated Women Empowerment Centers, arranged state-of-the-art training sessions for the staffers' capacity-building.

He also addressed the long-standing issues of the staffers particularly pertaining to their promotions and other matters.

He said he had inked various 'scholarship providing agreements' with 66 universities and established 30 Panagahs for the provision of food and accommodation to the daily wagers.

Besides providing free meal to the poor with the help of 40 mobile food trucks under 'Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye' programme, he provided customized wheel chairs to over 200 disable persons during his stint in office.

He said in his tenure, the PBM had provided medical facilities to 25,000 deserving patients, distributed 4,500 sewing machines among needy women and initiated various special projects in a bid to impart education to the orphan children free of charge.

He said the PBM was striving to make the country a true Islamic welfare state besides demanding to enhance the PBM's budget for improving its services to the downtrodden segments of the society.