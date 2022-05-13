UrduPoint.com

PBM MD Resigns, Highlights Achievements

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 06:53 PM

PBM MD resigns, highlights achievements

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director (MD) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokar on Friday tendered his resignation from his coveted post and highlighted achievements during his tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director (MD) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokar on Friday tendered his resignation from his coveted post and highlighted achievements during his tenure.

Addressing a presser here, he announced his resignation saying he had served the PBM with best of his abilities.

He said his topmost priority was to serve country's deprived segment of the society in key sectors including health, education and rehabilitation.

Highlighting his significant initiatives, he said he restructured the organization, rehabilitated Women Empowerment Centers, arranged state-of-the-art training sessions for the staffers' capacity-building.

He also addressed the long-standing issues of the staffers particularly pertaining to their promotions and other matters.

He said he had inked various 'scholarship providing agreements' with 66 universities and established 30 Panagahs for the provision of food and accommodation to the daily wagers.

Besides providing free meal to the poor with the help of 40 mobile food trucks under 'Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye' programme, he provided customized wheel chairs to over 200 disable persons during his stint in office.

He said in his tenure, the PBM had provided medical facilities to 25,000 deserving patients, distributed 4,500 sewing machines among needy women and initiated various special projects in a bid to impart education to the orphan children free of charge.

He said the PBM was striving to make the country a true Islamic welfare state besides demanding to enhance the PBM's budget for improving its services to the downtrodden segments of the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Education Mobile Budget Women Post From Best

Recent Stories

Textbook Board, provincial govt on same page regar ..

Textbook Board, provincial govt on same page regarding books' printing

45 seconds ago
 Material for installation of pending tubewell conn ..

Material for installation of pending tubewell connections released

46 seconds ago
 At Least 3 Worshipers Hurt in Kabul Mosque Blast - ..

At Least 3 Worshipers Hurt in Kabul Mosque Blast - Reports

50 seconds ago
 10 killed in deadliest recent Syria rebel attack

10 killed in deadliest recent Syria rebel attack

51 seconds ago
 Chairperson women parliamentary caucus visits Swat ..

Chairperson women parliamentary caucus visits Swat Dar-ul-Aman

8 minutes ago
 PPP KP nominates president for Ulema & Mashaikh Wi ..

PPP KP nominates president for Ulema & Mashaikh Wing

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.