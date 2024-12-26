Open Menu

PBM MD Shaheen Butt Pledges Prompt Case Processing, Lauds Welfare Initiatives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Capt (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt, reiterated the commitment to serving the country’s vulnerable population during a visit to the organization’s regional office in Lahore on Thursday.

Butt emphasized the importance of processing all cases swiftly to ensure that timely assistance reached those in need.

Speaking at a media briefing, he highlighted the critical role of efficient case management in delivering aid to Pakistan’s marginalized communities.

He also praised PBM’s welfare-oriented initiatives, urging employees to work together effectively to ensure the successful execution of ongoing and future projects aimed at poverty alleviation.

As part of his visit, Butt took part in a Christmas ceremony held for Christian employees, where he joined in cutting the Christmas cake, showing support for the organization’s diverse workforce.

The ceremony marked a moment of unity and celebration within PBM.

During his time at the regional office, Shaheen Khalid Butt was briefed by Muhammad Zaheer, Director of the Regional Office, on PBM’s ongoing pro-poor initiatives in the province. He was given a detailed overview of the various projects that are aiding in the relief and rehabilitation of the province’s poor and needy.

The visit underscores PBM’s dedication to improving the lives of Pakistan’s marginalized populations, reflecting the organization’s continued efforts to alleviate poverty and ensure a brighter future for the nation’s most vulnerable communities.

