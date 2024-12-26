PBM MD Shaheen Butt Pledges Prompt Case Processing, Lauds Welfare Initiatives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Senator Capt (R) Shaheen Khalid Butt, reiterated the commitment to serving the country’s vulnerable population during a visit to the organization’s regional office in Lahore on Thursday.
Butt emphasized the importance of processing all cases swiftly to ensure that timely assistance reached those in need.
Speaking at a media briefing, he highlighted the critical role of efficient case management in delivering aid to Pakistan’s marginalized communities.
He also praised PBM’s welfare-oriented initiatives, urging employees to work together effectively to ensure the successful execution of ongoing and future projects aimed at poverty alleviation.
As part of his visit, Butt took part in a Christmas ceremony held for Christian employees, where he joined in cutting the Christmas cake, showing support for the organization’s diverse workforce.
The ceremony marked a moment of unity and celebration within PBM.
During his time at the regional office, Shaheen Khalid Butt was briefed by Muhammad Zaheer, Director of the Regional Office, on PBM’s ongoing pro-poor initiatives in the province. He was given a detailed overview of the various projects that are aiding in the relief and rehabilitation of the province’s poor and needy.
The visit underscores PBM’s dedication to improving the lives of Pakistan’s marginalized populations, reflecting the organization’s continued efforts to alleviate poverty and ensure a brighter future for the nation’s most vulnerable communities.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..
Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..
Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Aleema Khan50 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, 2 liquor suppliers1 minute ago
-
PITB conducts training for waste management companies1 minute ago
-
Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as acting CJ1 minute ago
-
Sacrifices of Shahdeed BB for restoration of democracy to always be remembered: Ayaz1 minute ago
-
PBM MD Shaheen Butt pledges prompt case processing, lauds welfare initiatives1 minute ago
-
Open court held to address issues faced by traders11 minutes ago
-
Mashhood says taking IT industry to $25b top priority11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on wheelie aerial firing under way21 minutes ago
-
Forest Fires in Abbottabad expose negligence, environmental risks21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk Culture Center; says Dr Khalil Toker31 minutes ago
-
Qaid e Azam day marked with poetry recital at UAJK41 minutes ago