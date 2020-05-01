PBM , Muslim Hands to distribute Ration Bags

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Muslim Aid joined hand together for distributing Ration Bags among the deserving persons during Holy Month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Muslim Aid joined hand together for distributing Ration Bags among the deserving persons during Holy Month of Ramazan.

Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi and Country Director Muslim Aid, Syed Shahnawaz Ali inked the MoU in a ceremony held here in PBM Head Office.

As a part of partnership, collaborative efforts will also be made for women empowerment and self-reliance.

Appreciating the global humanitarian services of Muslim Aid, Managing Director PBM admired its support to PBM in social protection area. He said, our cooperative efforts will enable many vulnerable persons to battle the economic crisis during COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing Director also anticipated long-term partnership between both organizations, attaining the goals of improving lives of poor populace of the country.

Country Director Muslim Aid, Syed Shahnawaz Ali expressed his willingness for further collaborations with PBM, while commending PBM's initiatives for the betterment of deprived persons throughout the country.

On the occasion, Muslim Aid handed over ration bags to PBM for the deserving persons. Sewing Machines, cutting table and embroidery machines were also presented to PBM for its Women Empowerment Centres.