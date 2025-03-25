Open Menu

PBM, NDF Organize Iftar At Special Education Complex Nawab Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 08:29 PM

NAAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) In collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, NDF an Iftar dinner was organized for special children at the Special education Complex of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) in Nawab Shah under the Prime Minister's Ramadan Program.

Over 400 fasting special children were provided Iftar during this event. This program is part of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's social welfare efforts, which have been arranged under the special instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to provide various forms of assistance to the public during the blessed month of Ramadan.

The objective of the program is to help deserving individuals and provide them with Iftar facilities.

On this occasion, the Assistant Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Shahzado Jiskani, said that serving the public during the month of Ramadan is our top priority, and today, we are very happy to have Iftar with these special children. We should be here to help instill self-confidence in these children so that they realize that they are just like other ordinary people.

