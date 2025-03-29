Open Menu

PBM, NDF Organize Iftar At Thalassemia Welfare Society Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 12:30 PM

PBM, NDF organize Iftar at Thalassemia Welfare Society Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Under the Prime Minister's Ramadan Program, NDF, in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, successfully completed its 27-day Iftar drive.

The final Iftar was arranged at the Thalassemia Welfare Society Center for children suffering from the life-threatening disease of thalassemia. More than 400 fasting children with thalassemia were provided with Iftar.

This program was part of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's social welfare efforts, carried out under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

The initiative aimed to support deserving individuals by providing them with Iftar during the blessed month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, Assistant Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Shehzado Jiskani, stated that serving the public during Ramadan is their top priority.

He expressed his happiness in spending the last day of the 27-day Iftar drive with thalassemia-affected children, adding that it was a moment of pride to bring smiles to their innocent faces.

He assured that such initiatives would continue in the future.

President of NDF, Abid Lashari, expressed his gratitude to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for choosing NDF for this noble cause. He emphasized that for 27 days, NDF wholeheartedly reached out to deserving individuals to provide them with Iftar.

He further affirmed that NDF Pakistan would continue working with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for the welfare of the public in the future.

