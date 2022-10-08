PBM offers financial assistance to poor women

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait ul Mal (Muzaffargarh) distributed cheques amounting Rs 20,000 each among 25 poor women, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Pakistan Bait ul Mal Kashif Saleem distributed the cheques in a ceremony. He also instructed beneficiary women to get their accounts open with banks and draw amounts in order to avoid any obstacle.