PBM organises 'Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at a Glance' event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) Wednesday organised an event titled "Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal at a Glance" highlighting the organization's endeavors and initiatives in the battle against poverty, with stalls showcasing various projects.

The event sought to engage donors and philanthropists, encouraging self-reliance to alleviate the government's burden in combating poverty. The focus was on empowering PBM projects with resources through collaborations and partnerships for a noble cause, promoting organizational efficiency and functionality to potential supporters.

Participating in the day-long special event at Fatima Jinnah Park, children from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sweet Homes and Child Labor Rehabilitation Centers showcased various tableaus, dramas, and musical performances. Various stalls were set up, featuring Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Women Empowerment Centers, Child Labor Rehabilitation Centers, Pakistan Sweet Homes, Individual Financial Assistance for Medical, Education, and Shelter Homes, among others.

Envoys, donors, philanthropists, and other guests praised the efforts of Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) and Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha for introducing automation, digitalization, and transparency measures during his short tenure as Managing Director-PBM.

Speaking at the ceremony, MD PBM articulated that the programme intended to promote the current programs and initiatives of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to philanthropists, international NGOs, diplomatic missions, multinational companies, and other donor agencies.

Paracha emphasized the importance of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for collaboration with various institutions to maximize its limited resources and services to further expand the domain of social safety nets, tackle poverty challenges, and contribute to poverty alleviation. PBM is prepared to initiate third-party audits of its expenditures, he added.

Paracha extended a warm welcome to ambassadors, supporters, and those aiding PBM's mission. He acknowledged the initial challenges in showcasing PBM's work when he assumed office but expressed gratitude for the ongoing support.

He highlighted PBM's effort to make projects self-sustained, emphasizing the importance of public support. He mentioned over 160 Women Empowerment Centres empowering underprivileged women with diverse skills for self-reliance. Likewise, 160 schools have been set up across different cities in the country to provide education to children living on the streets.

He mentioned that PBM operates 160 Pakistan Sweet Homes, offering complimentary accommodation, medical care, education, laundry, and other essential facilities to orphaned children residing there.

Under PBM's orphan and widow support program, adopting a single child requires a donor to contribute Rs 8,000 per month or Rs 96,000 per annum. For adopting two or more children, the contribution is Rs 16,000 per month or Rs 192,000 per annum. Support is provided to the child until they reach the age of 22. Pakistan Sweet Home currently cares for 4,100 children.

He said across 16 PBM Shelter Homes, 7.646 million deserving individuals receive two meals per day. Various programs of Pakistan Bait ul Mal were on display.

Diplomats, notable figures from diverse backgrounds, and students from various schools participated in the day-long multicultural event.

The ceremony was attended by Professor Dr. Mahmut Pakas¸i, Takashi Deputy Head from the Mission of Japan, Mr TIKA Regional Head Mohsin Balci, Turkish Red Crescent representative Ergest Lemka, Harjanto from the Indonesian High Commission, Amin Abdul Rehman from Qatar charity, representatives from Islamabad and Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce of twin cities, representatives of All Pakistan Chinese Enterprise and Association, Aruba Salima and Sharon Wang, Han Rongmei, company representatives from G and Z, A, Sayed Sohail Abbas Minister for Health and Law GB Government, Deedar Malik from GB Government and Nisar Ahmad Rajput Deputy Chief Social Wlefare Section Ministry of Planning Commission/ Ministry of planning, Development and Social Initiatives, representatives from British High Commission, Volunteers from Szabist, NUML and other universities of twin cities as well as representatives from various diplomatic missions.