PBM Organizes Awareness Event On Thalassemia's Impact On People

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :A special event was held at the Pakistan Baitul-Mal (PBM) Regional Office here Sunday to raise awareness about Thalassemia and its implications for individuals and communities. The event took place with the guidance of Managing Director PBM Amir Fida Paracha.

The ceremony featured Dr. General (Retd) Pervez Ahmed from Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Center (AFBMTC) as the esteemed chief guest, while Dr. Zahra and Dr. Kamran also made special contributions by providing valuable information about Thalassemia to the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Dr. Pervez Ahmed appreciated the efforts of Managing Director PBM for starting Thalassemia awareness program across Pakistan and offered his support in this regard.

The chief guest informed the participants about Thalassemia disease and how to prevent it.

He explained that Thalassemia was a hereditary disease that can be inherited from parents to children, often occurring in families with a history of intermarriage or cousin marriages.

He emphasized the importance of undergoing Hb electrophoresis testing before marriage to prevent Thalassemia. This crucial step helps in timely diagnosis of the disease, ensuring the protection of future generations from inheriting it, he told.

At the ceremony, officers from PBM Regional Office ICT, along with hundreds of women from the Women Empowerment Centers actively took part. Director PBM ICT, Sajjad Iqbal was also present on the occasion

