PBM Organizes Special 'Naat' Event In Connection With Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) on Friday organized a special 'Naat' event in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The event celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor in Panahgah here in Tarlai.

Managing Director PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar was also present among the large number of poor persons in the vicinity including daily wagers and labourers.

On the occasion, the religious scholars delivered speeches and recited Naats to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Managing Director PBM, in his address, emphasized on the message of the Holy Prophet (SAW) to take care of vulnerable and poor community of the society.

He said that, "In line with the vision to transform Pakistan into a welfare state, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given special instructions to upgrade the living and catering standards of Panagahs nationwide and the formulated standards to improve the facilities are being implemented sternly".

He said establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority is extremely commendable initiative that will teach the life of the Holy Prophet (SAW) to the children and adults and will bring a revolutionary change in our society at large.

On the occasion, Managing Director himself distributed meals among the deserving persons.

The participants also prayed for the solidarity and prosperity of the country.

