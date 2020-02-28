UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBM, Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences Join Hand For Prompt Medical Treatment To Deserving Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:01 AM

PBM, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences join hand for prompt medical treatment to deserving patients

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital have joined hands to devise an effective service delivery mechanism for medical treatment of deserving patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital have joined hands to devise an effective service delivery mechanism for medical treatment of deserving patients.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked by Director Medical PBM Dr. Javed Iqbal and Executive Director PIMS Hospital Dr. Ansar Maxood, at a ceremony held at PBM Head Office, Islamabad, said a press release.

Under this agreement, PBM beneficiaries will be provided a comprehensive solution for the speedy disposal of their medical cases with the help of E-processing and digitalization.

In his address, Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi said that digital transformation and E-governance was being introduced within the organization to accelerate PBM's services.

He was of the view that adopting technological innovations will lead to improving the capabilities to respond to the applicants in efficient manner and it would also be helpful to meet the future's challenges of increasing number of applicants.

Te Managing Director further explained that automation will help to facilitate the poor beneficiaries across the country and will make the process easier, transparent, and reliable and user-friendly.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to facilitate the poorest of thepoor as envisioned by Prime Minister in his Ehsaas Programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Poor Lead Agreement

Recent Stories

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

21 minutes ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

1 hour ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

1 hour ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

1 hour ago

EU to Launch Program to Monitor Economic Impact of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.