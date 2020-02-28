PBM, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences join hand for prompt medical treatment to deserving patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital have joined hands to devise an effective service delivery mechanism for medical treatment of deserving patients.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked by Director Medical PBM Dr. Javed Iqbal and Executive Director PIMS Hospital Dr. Ansar Maxood, at a ceremony held at PBM Head Office, Islamabad, said a press release.

Under this agreement, PBM beneficiaries will be provided a comprehensive solution for the speedy disposal of their medical cases with the help of E-processing and digitalization.

In his address, Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi said that digital transformation and E-governance was being introduced within the organization to accelerate PBM's services.

He was of the view that adopting technological innovations will lead to improving the capabilities to respond to the applicants in efficient manner and it would also be helpful to meet the future's challenges of increasing number of applicants.

Te Managing Director further explained that automation will help to facilitate the poor beneficiaries across the country and will make the process easier, transparent, and reliable and user-friendly.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to facilitate the poorest of thepoor as envisioned by Prime Minister in his Ehsaas Programme.