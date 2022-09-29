UrduPoint.com

PBM, Paraplegic Center Join Hands For PWDs' Welfare In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 08:31 PM

PBM, Paraplegic Center join hands for PWDs' welfare in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and Paraplegic Center will make joint efforts for the rehabilitation of Persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between PBM's Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Paraplegic Center, Ilyas Syed, said a news release on Thursday.

The heads of both the organizations showed willingness for working together to provide the customized wheelchairs and other assistive devices to the disabled persons. Along with this, the PWDs will also be offered Vocational Training Courses.

On the occasion, CEO Ilyas Syed highlighted all the rehabilitative measures taken by his organization for the PWDs.

PBM MD Paracha, while appreciating the services of Paraplegic Center, said that it was very important to give the socio-economic rights to PWDs by ensuring their mobility and enabling them to live an independent life.

Underlining the eminent services of PBM for the rehabilitation of PWDs, Managing Director PBM said the customized and standard wheelchairs, hearing aids, artificial limbs and other assistive devices were also being provided to them along with the financial assistance.

Ilyas Syed expressed his gratitude to PBM Chief for extending the support and cooperation to the centre. He said the mutual cooperation between both the organizations would ensure the best services to the PWDs.

