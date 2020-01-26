UrduPoint.com
PBM Pays Rs 1.8 Mln Fine For Prisoners's Release

Faizan Hashmi 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

PBM pays Rs 1.8 mln fine for prisoners's release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has paid Rs 1.8 million fine for the release of prisoners, languishing in jails for non- payment of fines,Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said.

The PBM got released 53 such prisoners recently from different jails on payment of fines of up to Rs 50,000 each.

Aon Abbas Buppi said PBM was aware of the problems of the poor prisoners, who continue to languish behind bars for not being able to pay the fines, while the well to do get away scot free.

He said PBM pays the fine of poor prisoners involved in minor crimes and does not pay the fines of prisoners convicted in heinous crimes.

He said Inspector General Prisoners of Balochistan has been asked to submit details of prisoners who could not be released due to non payment of fine. "We  would pay their fines, so they can return to their families." /395

