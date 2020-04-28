UrduPoint.com
PBM Pays To 76 Sweet Home Families In Kot Addu

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:25 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) extended financial assistance to 76 families registered with Darul Ehsas in Kot Addu keeping in view lockdown due to COVID-19 spread to help them during this hard time

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) extended financial assistance to 76 families registered with Darul Ehsas in Kot Addu keeping in view lockdown due to COVID-19 spread to help them during this hard time.

Assistant Director PBM, Kashif Saleem told APP on Tuesday that Rs 11,000 each has been sent to the accounts of head of family whose kids are registered with Darul Ehsas (Pakistan Sweet Home) through easy paisa.

He informed that Director General PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi took the initiative so that no kid suffer from hunger owing to lockdown.

He asked the head of the families to collect Rs 11,000 for one kid and in case two orphan kids are registered, he can collect Rs 22,000.

He said beneficiaries should claim full money from easy paisa shopper keepers without any deduction.

The beneficaires have hailed PBM initiative of taking care of these helpless and orphan kids across the country in these hard circumstances.

