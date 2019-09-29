UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBM Plans Another Dar-ul-Ehsas In ICT

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:40 PM

PBM plans another Dar-ul-Ehsas in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was planning to establish another Dar ul Ehsas in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to provide basic amenities of life to marginalized segments of the society.

According to an official, the hunt for hiring a rented building in the ICT continues nowadays to provide quality accommodation facility to orphan children from 4 to 6 years of age.

As many as 50 Dar-ul-Ehsas (orphanage) was already working in various areas of the country, he said adding that each Dar ul Ehsas accommodates 100 orphans.

Residential accommodation and basic amenities were being provided to destitute and needy orphan children in each Dar ul Ehsas. The children were being provided free nutritious, balanced diet, free education, free uniform, free summer/winter clothing and shoes, medical care, skill development, free laundry, religious education and counseling/legal aid for victims of violence and abuse.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of S ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s world class offerings showcased at M ..

27 minutes ago

Indonesia&#039;s quake death toll rises to 30, man ..

57 minutes ago

UAE made significant improvements towards preparin ..

1 hour ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi housemaid to make &#039;dre ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhafra region first ladies beach project 67% co ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.