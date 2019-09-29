PBM plans another Dar-ul-Ehsas in ICT

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was planning to establish another Dar ul Ehsas in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to provide basic amenities of life to marginalized segments of the society.

According to an official, the hunt for hiring a rented building in the ICT continues nowadays to provide quality accommodation facility to orphan children from 4 to 6 years of age.

As many as 50 Dar-ul-Ehsas (orphanage) was already working in various areas of the country, he said adding that each Dar ul Ehsas accommodates 100 orphans.

Residential accommodation and basic amenities were being provided to destitute and needy orphan children in each Dar ul Ehsas. The children were being provided free nutritious, balanced diet, free education, free uniform, free summer/winter clothing and shoes, medical care, skill development, free laundry, religious education and counseling/legal aid for victims of violence and abuse.