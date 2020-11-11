PBM plans old age homes (Ehsaas Kaddas) for abandoned senior citizens

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) finalized a plan to establish Ehsaas Kaddas (old age homes) at provincial and regional headquarters to provide free accommodation and basic amenities to abandoned senior citizens of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) finalized a plan to establish Ehsaas Kaddas (old age homes) at provincial and regional headquarters to provide free accommodation and basic amenities to abandoned senior citizens of the country.

According to a senior official's briefing on Wednesday, the Ehsaas Kaddas were being established initially in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta for 50 senior citizens each.

The scheme would be replicated for females as well to provide basic necessities of life in a dignified manner and in a family like environment i.e boarding, lodging, food, clothing, medical care, recreation etc.

� The aim of Ehsaas Kaddas is to help destitute people towards a happier and comfortable life with respect, dignity and protection to�shelter less, invalid, deprived & abandoned senior citizens of Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan & tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The abandoned senior citizens will be provided family like atmosphere and security in the third phase of life to un-secured, un-cared senior citizens & to provide solace and comfort, physical, social, psychological and emotional support, he added.