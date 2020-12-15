PBM plans to benefit deserving people in far flung areas: Buppi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has devised an inclusive plan to reach out maximum number of beneficiaries especially those residing in remote areas of the country, PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi said on Tuesday.

Briefing Senators Faisal Javed and Zeeshan Khanzada who visited PBM Head Office, the MD said PBM was benefiting the susceptible persons through General Financial Assistance, Medical Assistance, Assistance for Education, Child Protection & Education (orphanages by the name of Darul Ehsaas), PBM Schools of Rehabilitation of Child Labour, Conditional Cash Transfer programme for the education of poor children and others.

Considering PBM's Social protection programmes as a cornerstone of relief and plausible solution of poverty related issues, Senators Faisal Javed and Zeeshan Khanzada commended the organization's Management and Team.

On the occasion, cheques were also presented to the patients for their medical treatment whose cases were got finalized within one week through e-processing.