PBM Plans To Establish More 'Panagahs' Countrywide: MD PBM

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:40 PM

PBM plans to establish more 'Panagahs' countrywide: MD PBM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was planning to establish new 'Panagahs' (Shelter Homes) throughout the country besides the 19 Panagah (Shelter Homes) already working under the umbrella of Ehsaas Programme.

Talking to APP, Managing Director PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas said, "The expansion plan of this project was going to be executed on fast track." He added that so far 2.5 million beneficiaries have been provided services in Panagahs where 2.351 million people were served meals and shelter while 145,630 persons received breakfast.

He informed that the programme was launched under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative to revive centuries old local tradition of Kings to provide shelter and food to travellers free of charge.

Malik Zaheer Abbas said PBM was significantly contributing towards poverty alleviation through its various services focused on providing assistance to destitute, widow, orphan, invalid, infirm and other needy persons, as per eligibility criteria approved by Bait-ul-Mal board.

Adding that he said this initiative would focus on quality service delivery to the shelter-less employed persons, by taking care of multiple aspects including health care, safe and secure living environment, hygienic food etc. in a respectable manner.

He said money saved through this intervention would enable the poor labourer and daily wagers to have a temporary shelter till they could manage their own accommodation.

/778

