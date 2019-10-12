UrduPoint.com
PBM Plans To Set Up Great Homes At Provincial Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:59 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was planning to establish Great Homes at provincial/regional headquarters of the country to provide basic amenities including boarding, lodging, clothing, medical, recreation facilities to destitute senior citizens of the country

According to official sources, the Great Homes would provide shelter to the shelter less, invalid, deprived and abandoned senior citizens of Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Initially, the Great Homes would be established at Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and Quetta. As many as 50 senior citizens would be provided free furnished accommodation, free nutritious balanced diet, medical care, free laundry service, recreational activities and prayer rooms, etc.

The project would be expanded to female deserving senior citizens to provide them family like environment in female Great Homes.

The sources said a Great Home has been established in Lahore, providing accommodation facilities to 43 senior citizens. PBM was running various other schemes for poverty alleviation. PBM was providing residence to over 5,000 orphans in 50 Dar-ul-Ehsaas (orphanages) established across the country. 155 Women Empowerment Centres (WEC) has imparted free professional training 13,231 women. As many as 18,375 labour children have been imparted free education in 159 school for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (SRCL).

