PBM Playing Leading Role For Poverty Alleviation, Financial Assistance: MD

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 05:20 PM

PBM playing leading role for poverty alleviation, financial assistance: MD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Managing Director, Pakistan Bait ul Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar Sunday said that PBM under PM's vision of Islamic welfare state, was playing a leading role for poverty alleviation, financial assistance, rehabilitation of the needy and protection of underprivileged sections of the society.

PBM has devised an inclusive plan to reach out maximum number of deserving people even of the remote and deprived areas of the country, he said while talking to ptv news channel.

The scope of 'Ehsaas Panagah' and 'truck kitchens Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' (EKBNS) program to serve free cooked meal boxes to poor would be further expanded.

He said around 22 'Ehsaas Panaghas' were being made operational all over the country, adding, in every each panagha almost 400 to 500 people were being assisted with a peaceful atmosphere as well as quality food and other emergency medical facilities.

He said that the governments, in the past, never responded to the needs of the homeless people as PTI government did.

"I appreciate Prime minister Imran Khan for taking practical steps to address the plight of poor on priority," MD said.

He said PTI-led government was paying full attention on the public welfare projects, adding, Pakistan would emerge as a social welfare model state among the Muslim world very soon.

He said Ehsaas team, under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Dr Nishtar, made huge progress in delivering a multi-dimensional poverty alleviation programme within three years which is appreciable.

Responding a to a query, he said, till end of October, around 40 food vehicles/trucks would start functioning all over the country.

He also highlighted PBM various relief projects accomplished during the pandemic crisis throughout the country.

