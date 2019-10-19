UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PBM, PPAF To Provide Soft Loans To Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:26 AM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) would jointly provide soft loans to the passed out trainees of Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) of PBM under the umbrella of Ehsaas Programme

In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held here. Under this MoU, soft loans will be offered to 25,000 passed out trainees from Women Empowerment Centres of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal enabling them to live an independent life.

Chairperson BISP/Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Net Dr. Sania Nishter, Secretary Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division, Shaista Sohail, Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi and CEO PPAF Qazi Azmat were also present in the signing ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Sania Nishter said the country's prosperity and uplift was directly linked to women's participation in different spheres of life.

Eulogizing the Bait-ul-Mal's role for empowering the vulnerable women, she said the passed out students from WECs were capable enough to lead an honorable life utilizing their skills, said a press release.

"It's much needed in present circumstances that they must be financially empowered to help their families extricate from poverty trap", she added.

Paying tribute to the working women, Managing Director PBM said women of Pakistan had really come forward and proved their worth in all walks of life.

He told that PBM had been taking tangible measures for the promotion and protection of women rights by accommodating them in the fields of healthcare, education, economy, rehabilitation and self-reliance with its 160 WECs throughout the country.

Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas also expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion of WECs in order to accommodate the maximum poor women throughout the country. CEO PPAF Qazi Azmat termed this initiative vital for bringing pleasant change in the lives of poor women of the country.

