PBM provided Financial Assistance to around 100 earthquake victim families in GB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) extended its support to the earthquake victims of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and provided Financial Assistance to around 100 earthquake victim families.

Governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar visited district Roundu and other earthquake affected areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and presented financial assistance cheques to them.

Governor GB expressed his determination for taking every possible measure to rehabilitate the victim families, said a news release.

On the occasion, Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar said the financial assistance is being provided to the doorstep of the earthquake affected families, following the directions of the Prime Minister.

As many as Rs.50,000 were provided to the each family to re-build their houses, injured persons were provided Rs.30,000each and the family of a deceased person was given Rs.100,000 financial support.

Further, wheel chairs and elbow crutches were also presented to the persons with disabilities