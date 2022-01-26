PBM provides 500 winter kits, 200 food boxes for quake victims in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar Wednesday handed over 500 winter kits and 200 food boxes to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon for the recent earthquake victims' families in Juglot.

The winter kits included warm shawls, socks, caps and sweaters while each food box contained dry food stuff for a month.

GB Minister for Information, Planning and Development Fateh Ullah Khan and Help In Need, a non-profitable organization, chief executive officer were present at the ceremony.

The GB governor acknowledged the PBM's support expressing it an essential contribution to ease the earthquake victims' sufferings amid the extreme cold weather conditions.

He also lauded the government's commitment for taking every practical step to rehabilitate the affected families.

Addressing the ceremony, the PBM managing director expressed his determination for carrying out the relief activities for the poor and deserving people across the country.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts to support the vulnerable people, he expressed his gratitude to both the welfare organizations Muslim Aid and Help In Need for their joint venture in social services with PBM.

On the occasion, the GB information minister also appreciated the services of PBM for the rehabilitation of affected families in GB.