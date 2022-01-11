UrduPoint.com

PBM, Provides Artificial Limbs To Disabled Persons In Swat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in collaboration with Qatar Charity Tuesday distributed artificial limbs among the persons fell prey to incidents of terrorism in district Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) in collaboration with Qatar Charity Tuesday distributed artificial limbs among the persons fell prey to incidents of terrorism in district Swat.

During the ceremony, ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rehman and Managing Director PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar distributed the artificial limbs among 65 disabled persons under the supervision of PIPOS medical staff who have been able to re-enter the race for life after proper training.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of Qatar expressed his satisfaction and happiness over his participation in this noble cause and said that the limbs would help these people to lead a better life.

He reiterated his commitment to continue providing services to the deprived people of the country along with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Managing Director PBM Zaheer Abbas Khokhar expressed gratitude to ambassador of Qatar for his cooperation in improving the lives of the backward and disabled people.

He said that under the Ehsas program of the Prime Minister of PBM is working for rehabilitation of poor and needy people.

He said the victims of terrorism became disabled and today they have been provided with the artificial limbs to lead a normal life and take care of their families.

