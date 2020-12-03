PBM provides artificial limbs to over 100 disable persons

The Pakistan Bait-UL-Mal (PBM) has provided artificial limbs to over 100 special persons who have become disabled as a result of Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) blasts, terrorism-related events, accidents or natural disasters in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Bait-UL-Mal (PBM) has provided artificial limbs to over 100 special persons who have become disabled as a result of Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) blasts, terrorism-related events, accidents or natural disasters in Balochistan.

According to a press release, the artificial limbs and assistive devices were provided to the deserving in Dera Bugti on the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons being observed today.