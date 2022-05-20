PBM provides cochlear implants to over 122 mute children

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) had successfully provided cochlear implants to more than 122 children through various hospitals of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) had successfully provided cochlear implants to more than 122 children through various hospitals of the country.

According to PBM's website, as many as 501 cases of hearing impaired children were in process and they would be provided cochlear implants in collaboration with various hospitals with the passage of time. PBM's mission was to equip deaf children with a costly Cochlear Implant Device.

Every family could not afford an expensive cochlear implant for their children so they leave their children vulnerable for the entire life just because of financial barrier. The cochlear implants were being provided to the deserving in collaboration with private hospitals. Under such partnerships, PBM bears Rs 1 million for each cochlear implant while the rest of the expenses were being met by the hospitals concerned.

PBM has already entered into partnership with various hospitals to provide expensive cochlear implants to the deserving deaf and mute children. According to the agreement, PBM would pay up to rupees one million for each device whereas the remaining amount would be contributed by the relevant hospital.

A cochlear implant is a small device that electrically stimulates the cochlear nerve (nerve for hearing). This would help someone with hearing loss in restoring or improving the ability to hear and understand speech.

Deserving individuals could contact PBM for registration. The applications were being further submitted to medical board for consideration and proceeding.