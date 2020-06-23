UrduPoint.com
PBM Provides Financial Assistance To Special Persons In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:24 AM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) extended financial assistance among 135 special persons, here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) extended financial assistance among 135 special persons, here on Monday.

According to assistant director PBM Syed Kashif Saleem, the amount ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 was being shifted to accounts of deserving special persons.

He urged the beneficiaries to withdraw amounts by June 28. There will be no deduction in their amounts, he clarified. He also maintained that special persons would be given protocol in PBM office as MD Bait ul Maal Aon Abbas Bappi instructed maximum care for the special persons.

Earlier, the special persons were given financial assistance in their bank accounts. Now, it has been decided to provide assistance through mobile account. In this way, they will obtained assistance at their doorstep. The assistant director also urged upon special persons to visit PBM office with disability certificates so that new cases should be submitted for financial assistance.

