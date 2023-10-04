Open Menu

PBM Provides Free Accommodation, Education To Over 6,000 Orphans

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 05:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Baitul-Mal (PBM) offered free accommodation, meals, and educational opportunities to over 6,000 orphans residing in its Sweet Homes throughout the country, said an official on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, a PBM representative, said the Sweet Homes were situated throughout the country, with 11 in Islamabad and Azad Kashmir Region, 9 in Lahore, 5 in Multan, 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11 in Sindh, 8 in KPK, and four in Balochistan.

In these facilities, orphaned and homeless children are provided with a wide range of complimentary services, including standard accommodation, meals, education, uniforms, books, medical care, skill development programs, laundry services, religious education, and counseling.

These Sweet Homes accepted orphaned children aged between 4 and 6 years old, the representative added.

